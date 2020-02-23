SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

SBBX stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.