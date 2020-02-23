Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given $18.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,415 shares of company stock worth $326,288. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.93. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

