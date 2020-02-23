S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $194.95 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average is $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

