SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4,617.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYD opened at $39.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

