SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 20,916 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 20,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $1,246,384.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,208.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

