SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.00 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

