Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $39.43 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $897.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.