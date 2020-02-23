Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 24,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $379,735.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,200,002 shares in the company, valued at $65,940,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,039 shares of company stock worth $4,072,141 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

SWCH opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.33, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.48. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

