Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $39.14 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -449.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

