Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Bank of America raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.85 ($2.81).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 228 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,161 shares of company stock worth $2,639,806.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.