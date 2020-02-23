Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141,962 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

