TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Receives C$125.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$125.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on X shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TSE X opened at C$116.38 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$81.39 and a 52-week high of C$128.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

