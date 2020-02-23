UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.43 ($43.52).

FRA:FPE opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €38.30 and a 200 day moving average of €35.52.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

