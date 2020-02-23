Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 828.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

