United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $48,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

