Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

VZ stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

