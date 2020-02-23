Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

ETR:WCH opened at €73.56 ($85.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.53. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52-week high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

