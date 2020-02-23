Warburg Research Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.63.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

