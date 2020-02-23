Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) target price (down from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,622.06 ($60.80).

LON WTB opened at GBX 4,769 ($62.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,612.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,459.28. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

