William Hill (LON:WMH) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. William Hill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.32. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

