William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of William Hill to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.54 ($3.12).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Friday. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 179.32.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

