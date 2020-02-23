Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.79). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

