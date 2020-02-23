Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,703,873.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $69,734,606.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

