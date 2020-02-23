Zacks: Brokerages Set $14.25 Price Target for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. BCB Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BCBP opened at $12.78 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

