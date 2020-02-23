Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.50 Price Target for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST)

Shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,453,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

