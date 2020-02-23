Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $87.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,090. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $774.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.