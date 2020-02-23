Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $68.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TCX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $592.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,164,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.