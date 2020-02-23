Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €53.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €53.30 ($61.98) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.72 ($52.00).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €47.32 ($55.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.87. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

