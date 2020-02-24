12,182 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after buying an additional 100,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.87 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

