13,340 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

EPRT opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

