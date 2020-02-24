15,910 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 45.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

