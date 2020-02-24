2,089 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 569.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 388,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.37 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

