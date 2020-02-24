2,477 Shares in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 121.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Baidu by 11.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.1% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $129.80 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.