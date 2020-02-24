3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $3,573,239. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $156.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

