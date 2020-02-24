5,020 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,266 shares of company stock worth $4,929,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

