79,310 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

CNSL stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

