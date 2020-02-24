Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 201,385 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE:ABT opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

