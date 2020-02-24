ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $901.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

