Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of ATVI opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

