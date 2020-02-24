Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE:AGI opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.09. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

