Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €265.00 ($308.14) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €235.77 ($274.15).

ALV stock opened at €224.45 ($260.99) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €222.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €214.89.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

