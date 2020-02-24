Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”

Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.