Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

EPA:ALO opened at €46.19 ($53.71) on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.49.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

