alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOX. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.31 ($20.12).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €18.44 ($21.44) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.70 and a 200-day moving average of €16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.