Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,801 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after buying an additional 1,510,647 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 599.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 543,244 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 264,743 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $6,374,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $34.67 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.