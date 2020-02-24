Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,968.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,826.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

