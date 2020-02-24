American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

