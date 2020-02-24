Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CPLG opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $538.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

