Analysts Set $3.25 Price Target for FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FlexShopper an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. FlexShopper has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.