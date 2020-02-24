Analysts Set Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Price Target at $11.97

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of I. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intelsat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Intelsat by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I opened at $4.50 on Friday. Intelsat has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $635.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

